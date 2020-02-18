Man stationed at Hickam Air Force Base dies during scuba tour off Molokai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man stationed at Hickam Air Force base has died off of Molokai.
The man identified as Duane Harold Parsley II died during a scuba dive tour on Saturday morning.
He failed to come back to the vessel at 9 a.m. Crew members found the 26-year-old in about 50 feet of water in an area known as Blue Sand Hole.
When medics and patrol officers responded, all attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.
An autopsy will determine his exact cause of death.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.