Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Officials say the University of Hawaii's new administrative rules governing Mauna Kea could take up to a year before they are fully implemented. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Democratic Gov. David Ige approved the rules in January. But it is likely to be six to 12 months before they are put into effect on the state's highest mountain. Officials say the rules codify what activities are permitted on the Big Island lands, but a framework for action has not yet been finalized. Officials say the administration is still trying to determine a structure for managing citations.