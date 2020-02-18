Kobe Japanese Steak House in Waikiki set to close its doors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After serving up Japanese cuisine in Waikiki for more than four decades, Kobe Japanese Steak House will be closing its doors for good.
The eatery, which sits along Ala Moana Boulevard, has been around for 45 years. The restaurant specializes in teppanyaki-style cooking. Skilled chefs throw in their flare and tricks as they cook right before your eyes.
The reason for the closure wasn’t immediately known, but a worker confirmed the restaurant would close at the end of the month. He believed the owners felt it was just time to move on.
They’re still accepting reservations. Feb. 29 will be their last day.
