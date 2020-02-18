Idaho mother of missing children and her new husband appear to be island hopping

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - First Kauai and now Maui.
Lori Vallow-Daybell, the mother of two children missing in Idaho, has now been spotted on the Valley Isle after time spent on Kauai.
She was photographed recently at a rental car facility in Kahului alongside her new husband Chad Daybell.
Idaho police say they are “persons of interest” in the disappearance of Lori’s 7-year-old son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and 17-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan. The kids were last seen in September.
Till this day, the whereabouts of her children remain unknown. Last month, Vallow missed the deadline for her to bring the children to authorities. A judge now has grounds to issue a warrant for the arrest of the pair.
Police are also investigating the mysterious deaths of the couple’s former spouses.
The FBI is closely tracking the case. Kauai police did their part to assist federal authorities. It’s unclear yet if Maui police are involved.
