3 Hawaii cheerleaders share the spotlight in new Netflix docu-series

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The popular new Netflix series “Cheer” takes viewers behind the scenes at Navarro College, the nation’s most dominant collegiate cheerleading program.
It's eye-opening.
“When you look at the competitive side I really hope that people understand what we do is an intense and demanding physical activity,” former Navarro cheerleader CJ Boullion said.
The show is raw, revealing injuries and emotions, as the tiny junior college in Corsicana, Texas, chases another national championship.
And three athletes on “Cheer”: are from Hawaii.
“When I went there I was a newbie, I really didn’t know anything," Ashlee Sawai said. "I didn’t know how to do any of the skills. But along the way you really learn.”
She graduated from Kamehameha Schools on Maui and was planning to cheer for the University of Hawaii. Then she made Navarro’s squad.
Boullion and Kapena Kea cheered for Radford High School, where coach Bo Frank steers his students toward college scholarships.
"By the time they are a junior they need to make a list of 10 schools. And then their senior year they narrow it down to five and we apply to those. And I contact those coaches," he said.
The banners in Radford’s gym show off the school’s success. The Netflix series shows off Navarro’s.
"I like the fact that it's become mainstream almost. It's been on so many different platforms and everyone is realizing how hard it is to be a competitive cheerleader," Kea said.
“Since the show it’s like a huge increase in popularity of people wanting to try out," Boullion said. “Making the team is now going to be tougher than it ever was.”
“Cheer” turned Navarro’s athletes into social media sensations. It’s put competitive cheerleading front and center, moving the sport from the sidelines into the spotlight.
