Hawaii-born actress Kellye Nakahara Wallett, of ‘M-A-S-H’ fame, dies at 72
Kellye Nakahara Wallett (center) is best known for her role as "Nurse Kellye" on the hit show "M-A-S-H." (Source: Kellye Wallett Studio/Facebook)
February 17, 2020 at 2:49 PM HST - Updated February 17 at 2:53 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Kellye Nakahara Wallett, a film and television actress best known for playing Lt. Nurse Kellye Yamato on “M-A-S-H,” has died at age 72.

Son William Wallett told The Associated Press that Wallett died Sunday after a brief battle with cancer. She was at her home in Pasadena, California, surrounded by family and friends.

A native of Oahu, Wallett also appeared in the film “Clue” and in John Hughes’ “She’s Having a Baby.”

More recently, she worked as a watercolor artist and was involved in the local arts community. She is survived by her husband, David Wallett; two children and four grandchildren.

“M-A-S-H,” the acclaimed sitcom set during the Korean War, ran from 1972 to 1983.

Nurse Kellye carries a secret crush on the show’s major character, the womanizing surgeon Hawkeye Pierce, played by Alan Alda. In a memorable scene, Kellye reveals her feelings, scolding Hawkeye for having his “eyes … on every nurse” except her.

“For your information,” she tells him, “I happen to have a fantastic sense of humor, a bubbly personality and I am warm and sensitive like you wouldn’t believe. I also sing and play the guitar and I’m learning to tap dance. And on top of all that, I happen to be cute as hell.”

