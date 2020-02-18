Forecast: Brisk trade winds to persist until the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ridge of high pressure north of the state will bring breezy trade wind weather through the week.
Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mountain areas, with isolated showers over leeward locations.
Stronger trade winds in the breezy to windy range with increasing shower trends will develop from Tuesday through Thursday. Trade wind speeds will increase and could reach wind advisory thresholds by Wednesday morning.
Latest guidance is indicating advisory-level winds Wednesday and Wednesday night and possibly Thursday for some of the windier areas around Maui County and the Big Island and possibly Oahu. Additionally, a few weak upper level troughs passing over the islands during the second half of the week will bring an increase in shower activity across the state.
The current small northwest swell will continue to lower today through Tuesday.
A new small northwest swell is expected to arrive on Wednesday, peak Wednesday night, then lower gradually Thursday through Friday.
A slightly larger northwest swell is expected to arrive late Friday and Friday night, peak on Saturday, then lower gradually Sunday and Monday.
