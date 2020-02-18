Blown transformer knocks out power to thousands in West Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A blown transformer in Kapolei caused a power outage for more than 3,600 customers in West Oahu on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
It happened around 5:20 a.m. near the intersection of Kolowaka Drive and Kapolei Parkway.
The power outage is affecting residents in areas including Barbers Point, Ewa, Ewa Beach, Honouliuli, Kalaeloa, Kapolei, Ko Olina and Makakilo.
The Hawaiian Electric Company is responding, and officials on scene said repair work could take up to six hours.
The outage is also affecting street lights in the area.
Honolulu police are diverting traffic in the meantime.
