Yancy Medieros falls at UFC Fight Night

Yancy Medieros falls at UFC Fight Night
Medeiros fell in a unanimous decision loss to Lando Vanatta at UFC Fight Night 167 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Kainoa Carlson | February 16, 2020 at 5:21 PM HST - Updated February 16 at 5:21 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waianae’s own Yancy Medeiros fell to Lando Vannata, in a unanimous decision loss at UFC Fight Night 167 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico Saturday night.

While the pair of lightweights have long put on fireworks throughout their careers -- to everyone’s surprise a tactical fight ensued from the opening bell due to a pace that was mostly dictated by Vannata (11-4-2 MMA, 3-4-2 UFC).

Medeiros fell by round scores of 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, in the first fight of the main card.

With the loss Medeiros falls to 15-7-1.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.