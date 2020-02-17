Yancy Medieros falls at UFC Fight Night

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waianae’s own Yancy Medeiros fell to Lando Vannata, in a unanimous decision loss at UFC Fight Night 167 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico Saturday night.
While the pair of lightweights have long put on fireworks throughout their careers -- to everyone’s surprise a tactical fight ensued from the opening bell due to a pace that was mostly dictated by Vannata (11-4-2 MMA, 3-4-2 UFC).
Medeiros fell by round scores of 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, in the first fight of the main card.
With the loss Medeiros falls to 15-7-1.
