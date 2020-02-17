Warriors sweep #11 Stanford in series opener

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The top-ranked University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team kept its perfect season in tact with a 25-15, 25-18, 25-22 victory over No. 11 Stanford Friday in a non-conference match-up at Maples Pavilion.
The Rainbow Warriors (13-0) were dominant from start to finish, hitting .458 for the match.
Opposite hitter Rado Parapunov tallied a match-high 15 kills while outside hitter Filip Humler posted a career-high 13 kills, hitting .632 with only one error in 19 attack attempts.
UH extended its regular season non-conference road win streak to 13 and won for the fifth consecutive time over its former conference rival.
The Warriors had 20 more kills than the Cardinal (5-6) and limited them to a .179 clip.
The nation’s leader in blocking also out-blocked Stanford, 8.5 to 5. Jaylen Jasper, the son of former UH football player Ivin Jasper, led the Cardinal with 10 kills. UH outside hitter Colton Cowell came up one kill shy of his first double-double of the season, finishing with nine kills and a career-high 13 digs.
The teams play again on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. PT at Burnham Pavilion.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.