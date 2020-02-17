OHA’s argument to withhold documents from state auditor goes to court

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is taking its fight over internal memos to court.
At stake is $3 million that are being withheld until an audit is complete.
OHA is asking the First Circuit Court to decide if it must provide State Auditor Les Kondo with information it considers protected under the attorney-client privilege.
In December, Kondo put the audit on hold, citing the trustees’ unwillingness to release documents.
Kondo was looking into potentially fraudulent spending within the organization.
OHA says it hopes the court’s decision will help decide if the audit can be finished without those documents.
