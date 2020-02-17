Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

AP-US-PEARL-HARBOR-VETERAN-DIES
USS Arizona crew member, Pearl Harbor survivor dies age 97
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — One of the remaining USS Arizona crew members who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor has died. Donald Stratton passed away in his sleep at his Colorado Springs home Saturday with his family in attendance. The 97-year-old veteran had been in poor health since contracting pneumonia in October. Stratton was one of the survivors of the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese aerial attack on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii that killed 1,100 Arizona crew members. Following Stratton's death, Lou Conter and Ken Potts remain the last living members of the Arizona's crew.
DURIAN FRUIT THEFT
Hawaii police say thieves took $1K worth of pungent fruit
HONOLULU (AP) — Police in Hawaii are investigating the theft of fruit valued at about $1,000 including durian, which is known for its powerful odor. The Hawaii Police Department says two men entered a property in Hilo on the Big Island and removed 18 durian and other types of fruit Feb. 1. Authorities released a surveillance image of two suspects and asked the public for additional information that could lead to the capture of the fruit bandits. The spiky durian is known for a sweet taste but a smell that has been compared to moldy cheese, rotten onions, dead fish, and far worse.
HAWAIIAN AFFAIRS-AUDITOR LAWSUIT
Office of Hawaiian Affairs sues auditor over release of $3M
HONOLULU (AP) — The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has sued the state auditor in an attempt to prompt the release of a $3 million general fund appropriation for the next fiscal year. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the agency filed the lawsuit Friday against state Auditor Les Kondo. Kondo suspended his office’s audit of the agency's seven limited liability companies in December after its board of trustees refused to release unredacted minutes of its meetings. The suspension put the office's $3 million allocation on hold because the state Legislature conditioned the funding on the audit's completion.
DECRIMINALIZED DRUG BILL
Hawaii bill would decriminalize 'dangerous' drug possession
HONOLULU (AP) — Possession of small amounts of drugs that are considered dangerous would be decriminalized in Hawaii under a proposed bill. Lawmakers say the bill would make it a misdemeanor to possess less than 2 grams of dangerous drugs such as methamphetamine, heroin, morphine and cocaine. Authorities say the bill could reduce the amount of money spent on enforcement. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that the Senate Judiciary Committee heard comments on the bill Friday. Acting Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Nadamoto testified in person against the bill arguing that drug defendants are offered multiple opportunities and programs to avoid criminal convictions.
AP-US-AVOCADO-PEST-DISCOVERED
Invasive bug found feeding on avocado plants in Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii entomologists have confirmed the presence of an invasive bug found feeding on avocado leaves across the state, most recently discovered in Maui. The state Department of Agriculture says the avocado lace bug was first discovered on Oahu in December and was subsequently identified on Hawaii Island and Maui. Department officials have not confirmed the presence of the bug on Kauai. Department officials say the infested Maui plants located Thursday in retail outlets, were destroyed or treated. Experts say the bug feeds on the leaves of avocado plants extracting nutrients and gradually destroying the plants. It is unclear how the bug was introduced in Hawaii.
OUTBREAK-HAWAII TOURIST
Japanese man who visited Hawaii confirmed with coronavirus
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are trying to learn more about a Japanese tourist's travel in the islands because he has been confirmed to have the coronavirus. Officials say the man visited the islands of Maui and Oahu from Jan. 28 to Feb. 7. When he returned home to Japan, he was confirmed to have coronavirus. Hawaii officials are tracking who had had close contact with and learn more about his time in the state, including his travel details. Japan has about 250 confirmed cases of the new disease that started in Wuhan, a city in central China, in December.