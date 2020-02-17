Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are trying to learn more about a Japanese tourist's travel in the islands because he has been confirmed to have the coronavirus. Officials say the man visited the islands of Maui and Oahu from Jan. 28 to Feb. 7. When he returned home to Japan, he was confirmed to have coronavirus. Hawaii officials are tracking who had had close contact with and learn more about his time in the state, including his travel details. Japan has about 250 confirmed cases of the new disease that started in Wuhan, a city in central China, in December.