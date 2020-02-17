Hawaii residents arrive in US for coronavirus quarantine after being evacuated from Japan

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Approximately 380 Americans who were on board a cruise ship that was quarantined in Japan amid the coronavirus outbreak have returned to the United States, and some of those passengers are Hawaii residents.
Eric and Debra Pagan, of Ewa Beach, shared new photos of the chartered flight they were on back to the U.S.
The Pagans were flown to Travis Air Force Base in Northern California, where they will be quarantined for two weeks.
They were among at least six Hawaii residents who were on the cruise ship, though it’s not yet clear which air force bases they were flown to. At least two of those residents were reported to have contracted the coronavirus and were being hospitalized in Japan.
Federal authorities said 14 people who were evacuated and flown back have tested positive for coronavirus. They were allowed back on the flights back to the U.S. but were kept in isolation.
In all, 454 people aboard the cruise ship were infected by the new virus. Outside China, the ship has had the largest number of cases of the COVID-19 illness.
