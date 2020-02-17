Forecast: Breezy trades, with gusty conditions and more showers possible midweek

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will continue to blow over the islands through the coming week, thanks to a ridge of high pressure just to the north. Clouds and passing showers will affect mainly windward and mauka areas. Stronger trade winds and an increase in showers are possible Tuesday through Thursday, and winds could get close to advisory levels Wednesday and Wednesday night for some of the windier areas around Maui County and the Big Island.