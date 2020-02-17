Forecast: Breezy trades, with gusty conditions and more showers possible midweek

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will continue to blow over the islands through the coming week, thanks to a ridge of high pressure just to the north. Clouds and passing showers will affect mainly windward and mauka areas. Stronger trade winds and an increase in showers are possible Tuesday through Thursday, and winds could get close to advisory levels Wednesday and Wednesday night for some of the windier areas around Maui County and the Big Island.
At the beach, surf along north and west shores is declining, but a new northwest swell is forecast Wednesday night. It could peak Thursday just under advisory heights. Surf along exposed east shores will be rough and elevated through much of the week with the strong trades, while south shores will have higher than normal surf due to an out-of-season swell. For mariners, a small craft advisory remains up for most Hawaiian waters due to high winds and seas.
