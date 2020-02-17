Forecast: Breezy trade winds to persist into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ridge of high pressure north of the state will bring breezy trade wind weather through the week. Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mountain areas, with most leeward locations remaining mostly dry. Stronger trade winds with increasing shower trends are forecast through the middle of the week.Isolated to scattered showers expected over windward and mountain sections of each island. The higher shower coverage in this range will occur in the overnight to early morning hours. Leeward areas will see drier conditions with isolated light sprinkles possible. Trade wind speeds will increase potentially exceeding wind advisory thresholds on Wednesday and Thursday.