Firefighters battle large blaze at single-family home near Ala Wai Golf Course

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are at the scene of a two-alarm blaze at a home on Date Street near the Ala Wai Golf Course.
First responders on scene reported a home that was fully engulfed in flames, and smoke from the fire can be seen for miles.
The first started about 1:10 p.m., and was under control within about 20 minutes.
Traffic in the area is being rerouted.
It’s unclear whether there was anyone in the home when the fire started.
This story will be updated.
