A colorful new display welcomes visitors to the Children’s Discovery Museum

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The paint is drying across Kakaako tonight now that the 10th annual Pow! Wow! Hawaii has wrapped up.
Dozens of new murals are on display after the week-long event, which featured more than 80 artists drawing, brushing, and spraying their masterpieces.
One new piece welcomes visitors to the Children's Discovery Museum.
Brooklyn-based artist Kevin Lyons wanted to create something the kids of Hawaii would grow up with and remember.
“A very jolly, a very happy group of aloha monster fruit is what I’m calling it," said Lyons.
“I just wanted to do something really fun and friendly at the children’s center, that everyone can enjoy as they come in, go out. Say what’s up to them, say hi, that type of thing.”
This is the 6th year Lyons has participated in the festival.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.