‘Thank you, Oahu’: Man completes his mission to walk the perimeter of the island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man on a mission has completed his task to walk around the perimeter of Oahu.
Big Island native Daryl ‘Sammy’ Sampaga set out on the journey to raise awareness for muscular dystrophy, a condition he and his loved ones live with.
By foot, he outlined the Gathering Isle in less than two weeks. He started on Feb. 3 at Ala Moana Beach Park. He reached his goal and finished right where he began on Saturday.
“I got so much support from the whole island from monetary gifts to water to banana to a kiss to a hug to a shaka to a beep from the horn. Made me go one mile, one mile harder, harder, and harder. Thank you, Oahu. A lot of support, love all of you guys,” Sampaga said.
He walked out to the West Side, along the North Shore, through East Oahu and back to Ala Moana. Along the way, he visited schools and spoke with children to spread the message about muscular dystrophy.
He has been living with the disease for a few years year. It makes it painful to walk and move.
It inspired him to make the organization Operation Sammy Muscular Dystrophy Hawaii where he helps others, especially keiki, deal with the condition.
Oahu was his sixth stop in his mission to walk around the island chain.
As for what’s next: We’ll have to wait and see.
