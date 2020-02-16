Man in critical condition after being pulled from North Shore waters

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Oahu’s North Shore, a man was plucked from waters near Three Tables.
He’s believed to be in his 20s or 30s. Honolulu Ocean Safety says he was in the waters between Three Tables and Waimea Bay around 3 p.m.
Officials said he was walking on a rocky cliff line when a wave swept him into the ocean.
Lifeguards found him 20 feet underwater. They performed CPR until Emergency Medical Services arrived.
He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
Surf at the time was said to be between 4 and 8 feet.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.