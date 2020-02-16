Forecast: Breezy trade wind weather to dominate the coming week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong high pressure far to the northeast will bring breezy trade winds over the state over the Presidents Day holiday weekend and into much of the coming week. Conditions are rather stable, with just a few passing showers expected for windward and mauka areas. Some of the showers may get pushed leeward by the stronger winds.
Looking ahead, another high pressure area will move to the north of the islands and produce stronger trade winds that may approach wind advisory levels by Wednesday into Thursday.
At the beach, we have a new northwest swell that will peak below surf advisory levels Sunday, with another swell expected around Wednesday. Surf will also rise a bit for south shores, but Sunday will also be the first day of the monthly box jellyfish influx on Oahu, so look for warning signs and check with the lifeguards before going in the water. The trade winds will also produce choppy elevated surf for east-facing shores.
For mariners, a small craft advisory remains posted for most Hawaiian coastal waters for strong winds to 15 to 30 knots and seas of 6 to 11 feet.
