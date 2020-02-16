Firefighters extinguish raging, 2-alarm house fire in Kaneohe

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters and emergency personnel responded to a large house fire in Kaneohe late Saturday.
The 2-alarm fire broke out on Pahia Road, creating a massive plume of black smoke.
“We noticed white smoke coming out from behind the part of the mall, then all of a sudden turned out to be a huge black plume of smoke,” said Kaneohe resident John Pei.
Neighbors say they used garden hoses to try to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes before firefighters arrived.
“Whoever was around that had a hose available, we were trying to do the best we could to keep the fire contained until firefighters got here,” said neighbor Kristin Newalu.
"We made sure all the neighbors around got out of their houses, everybody was safe. made sure that the house that was on fire, nobody was in there."
A fire damage estimate is not available at this time.
Investigators are looking into what sparked the fire.
This story will be updated.
