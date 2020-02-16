Discovery of a body leads to a murder investigation, arrest on Hawaii Island

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been arrested accused of second-degree murder on Hawaii Island.
Police were investigating the discovery of a body just before 9 p.m. Friday night. The body was found in a homeless encampment on the edge of the Wailuku Riverbank in Hilo.
Police identified him as 28-year-old Isaac Wessel-Rivera of Hilo.
What led to his death is unclear, but Hawaii Island police arrested 32-year-old Westen Kamuela Tegman and took him in for questioning.
An autopsy has been scheduled for next week to determine his exact cause of death.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.