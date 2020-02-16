Body found in an area where Hawaii Island woman went missing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The body of a woman was found near the Wainaku Scenic Lookout just outside of Hilo Saturday morning. Authorities are looking into the possibility it is that of a woman who went missing earlier this month.
Police said the body was found in the same general area where Megan May Funderburk was last seen on Feb. 9.
The body has yet to be positively identified, and is pending notification of family members.
Foul play is not suspected at this time, police said. An autopsy will be performed next week to determine the woman’s exact cause of death.
Meanwhile, family members and volunteers have been scouring the area for any sign of Funderburk.
On Friday, search teams found her phone and a shoe in the area. And on Saturday morning, they posted an update on their Facebook page, but again, authorities have yet to positively identify her.
This story will be updated.
