Shift to digital census raises fear of Iowa-like breakdown

In this Feb. 12, 2020, file photo, U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham testifies during a hearing of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The bureau says it has developed two secure data-collection systems, so that if one goes down during the census count, the other can substitute. Other mechanisms are in place to prevent failure and backup plans in case the worst happens. “All systems are go," Dillingham said. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)