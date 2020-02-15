Purse thief found guilty after his Chinatown crime is caught on surveillance footage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A convicted purse snatcher faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in April.
Prosecutors released video of Hardy Gabriel closely watching a 73-year-old woman on College Walk near Chinatown last May.
The video showed the elderly woman getting something out of her trunk of her parked car. She was aware of her surroundings yet apprehensive as Gabriel got out of the passenger seat of a vehicle, and scoped her out.
As the woman walked away from her vehicle, Gabriel runs up to the woman and snatches her bag away. There is a brief struggle but the woman remains on her feet.
Bystanders try to chase after Gabriel, but they are unable to catch up to him and he dashes back into the waiting vehicle.
A jury recently found him guilty for the crime. He is set to be sentenced on April 20.
