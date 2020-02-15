Maryland visitor dies after getting into trouble while snorkeling off Waianae

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man snorkeling off Waianae has died after being hospitalized in critical condition.
A paddle boarder spotted Christian Boulden, of Maryland, not moving off shore of the Pililaau Army Recreation Center around 5 p.m. Thursday.
A lifeguard helped the paddleboarder bring the 54-year-old to shore.
Lifeguards and firefighters gave Boulden CPR until paramedics arrived to take over care and take him to a hospital. An autopsy will determine his exact cause of death.
