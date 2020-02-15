Lend us your ear! Here’s a binge-worthy local podcast for your weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For nearly three decades, Hawaii News Now’s Jim Mendoza has been telling people’s stories.
Over the years, he has interviewed celebrities, athletes, politicians and every day folks.
Hawaii News Now is excited to share some of those stories with podcast listeners in a new series called “Tell Me a Story with Jim Mendoza.”
Each “Tell Me a Story” podcast will have a different theme.
Here’s your chance to catch up on the first five episodes by clicking on the links below.
In the fifth episode Jim reveals one teacher’s incredible and inspiring lesson plan that has received the attention of the Grammy awards.
He also explores how the stage can be transformed into a classroom.
And Mendoza visits Hawaii’s first “Men’s Shed” that helps seniors fight loneliness.
In “Instinct” episode, Mendoza shares the story of a judo coach who teaches teenagers that a powerful tool to protect themselves is built into their bodies.
Mendoza also introduces us to a survivor of the atomic bombing of Japan who proves you can triumph over tragedy.
And he catches up with a Longtime Waikiki beach boy who thanked the emergency responders who saved his life.
To highlight the significant of transition in our lives, Mendoza tells the story of a special seamstress who sews burial clothes for infants.
He also introduces us to some troops transitioning to civilian life who’ve found drama-free training in the theater.
And Mendoza caught up with a local musician who morphs into a member of the Fab Four.
In the second episode Jim tells one mother’s incredible story of endurance. She is running across America to raise awareness for an organization that honors fallen military service men and women.
He also explores a new endurance workout that gives your heart and your brain a blast - it designed to get people sweating and thinking.
Then, Jim catches up with the first man to travel across the Pacific on a stand up paddle board.
In the first episode Jim interviews Hawaii’s best-known Santa who is facing the struggle of his life.
He also checks in with a craftsman who is keeping the tradition of bone carving alive.
Mendoza then chats with a muralist who took on the task of documenting the history of Kakaako.
Jim is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who has garnered recognition for outstanding reporting from the Society of Professional Journalists.
At HNN and KGMB9, he has worked as news anchor/reporter and as sports anchor/reporter.
He attended Kailua High School and the University of Hawaii, where he earned a degree in broadcast journalism.
