Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

OUTBREAK-HAWAII TOURIST
Japanese man who visited Hawaii confirmed with coronavirus
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are trying to learn more about a Japanese tourist's travel in the islands because he has been confirmed to have the coronavirus. Officials say the man visited the islands of Maui and Oahu from Jan. 28 to Feb. 7. When he returned home to Japan, he was confirmed to have coronavirus. Hawaii officials are tracking who had had close contact with and learn more about his time in the state, including his travel details. Japan has about 250 confirmed cases of the new disease that started in Wuhan, a city in central China, in December.
FIRE ANT LEGISLATION
Hawaii bills would regulate best methods to fight fire ants
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Two bills introduced by Hawaii legislators would require the state agriculture department to identify the best ways to fight fire ants. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported the bills would require the department to work with the Hawaii Ant Lab to identify best practices to control the insects. The House bill introduced by Democratic Rep. Nicole Lowen would require pest control operators to use guidelines posted on the agriculture department's website. The Senate bill introduced by Democratic Sen. Russell Ruderman would allow the state Pest Control Board to revoke, suspend or refuse to renew licenses of operators that do not follow the practices.
RENEWABLE ENERGY
Hawaiian Electric renewable energy use increased last year
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Electric says its use of renewable energy in 2019 increased over 2018 despite the unavailability of geothermal energy production on the Big Island and significantly lower wind energy production. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Hawaiian Electric says energy generated by renewable resources increased by 156,064 megawatt-hours in 2019. That's a 6.7% increase from the previous year. The company achieved a 28.4% consolidated renewable portfolio standard in 2019, surpassing 27% in 2018. Officials say an increase in rooftop solar systems and grid-scale solar projects helped Hawaiian Electric increase its renewable energy percentage, while record-high temperatures last summer drove up electricity demand.
OBIT-HONOLULU CORRUPTION-PUANA
Grandmother who helped convict Honolulu power couple dies
HONOLULU (AP) — The grandmother of a former Honolulu deputy city prosecutor who was at the center of a federal corruption case has died. A family attorney tells The Associated Press that Florence Puana died at her home Thursday morning. She was 100. Puana is the grandmother of Katherine Kealoha, who led a unit in the Honolulu prosecutor’s office that focused on career criminals. Kealoha and her retired Honolulu police chief husband Louis Kealoha were accused of defrauding relatives, banks and children to maintain a lavish lifestyle. The couple pleaded guilty to bank fraud in October in order to avoid other trials against them.
EDIBLE CANNABIS-BILL
Hawaii Senate committee approves edible medical cannabis
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii state Senate committee has given preliminary approval to a bill authorizing the sale of edible medical cannabis products. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that even if the bill passes the Legislature the products are unlikely to be legally available for many months. Senate Commerce, Consumer Protection and Health Committee Chairwoman Rosalyn Baker says the state Department of Health would have to develop rules and regulations before edible cannabis products are sold. The health department would set guidelines for dosages, ingredients and packaging. The bill was sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee for further consideration.
MILITARY HOUSING-TEACHERS
Military housing rentals offered to Hawaii school teachers
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Department of Education has launched a new program allowing teachers to live in military rental housing. Hawaii Public Radio reported the housing initiative is one way that the department plans to address the problem of retaining and recruiting teachers. A study found the state's high cost of living is one of the greatest challenges for staffing public schools. Public school teachers can apply to live in military housing at the U.S. Army's Schofield Barracks on Oahu. Rent would cost $2,500 per month for two-bedroom houses and $2,600 for three-bedroom homes.