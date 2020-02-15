Hold onto those hats! Gusty trades throughout the week

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Messy hair days are coming our way! And we are tracking gusty winds to pick up Tuesday evening into Thursday night. Gusts up to 40 mph possible along with wind alerts by midweek. All thanks to a ridge, an area of high pressure. This strong high pressure fan will remain in place north of the Hawaiian Islands through the work week keeping breezy trade winds in the forecast. For the most part, windward and mountain areas will see scattered shower activity over the next few days. Meanwhile on the leeward areas, isolated showers will be possible especially during the morning or overnight hours.