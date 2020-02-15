Hold onto those hats! Gusty trades throughout the week

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Messy hair days are coming our way! And we are tracking gusty winds to pick up Tuesday evening into Thursday night. Gusts up to 40 mph possible along with wind alerts by midweek. All thanks to a ridge, an area of high pressure. This strong high pressure fan will remain in place north of the Hawaiian Islands through the work week keeping breezy trade winds in the forecast. For the most part, windward and mountain areas will see scattered shower activity over the next few days. Meanwhile on the leeward areas, isolated showers will be possible especially during the morning or overnight hours.
Weather conditions will slightly change Tuesday through Thursday as a strong ridge builds north of the islands. Trade wind speeds will increase and could reach wind advisory thresholds by Wednesday morning. Latest guidance is indicating advisory levels winds Wednesday and Wednesday night and possibly Thursday for some of the windier areas around Maui County and the Big Island and possibly Oahu. Additionally a few weak upper level troughs passing over the islands during the second half of the week will bring an increase in shower activity across the state. More showers will favor windward and mountain areas especially during the overnight and early morning hours and passing showers are expected over leeward sections of each island from Tuesday through Thursday.
For Friday into the weekend, a series of cold fronts passing north of the state will begin to weaken the ridge and will cause the winds to gradually decrease starting Friday. Breezy trades are expected to hold through Saturday and become light and veer to the southeast on Sunday as a front approaches. At this time, the front is expected to dissipate before reaching the islands, but the remnant moisture from the front will likely bring increasing showers sometime during the first half of next week.
Let’s talk surf! High surf is likely along E facing shores of most islands as winds and seas increase, most likely from late Tuesday through Thursday. Surf along N and W facing shores will remain below advisory levels through the week, with the largest NW swell over the next week expected to peak below advisory levels next weekend.
