Forecast: Trade wind conditions for the next several days

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looks like we’re in for an extended period of moderate to breezy trade winds over the islands for the Presidents Day holiday weekend into the coming week.
The winds will bring showers for windward and mauka areas, mainly during the night and morning hours, while leeward spots should remain generally dry. T
he trades may pick up speed around the middle of the week and could get close to wind advisory levels.
In surf, a new northwest swell is on the rise and should peak Sunday just below high surf advisory thresholds, with another new swell anticipated Wednesday night and Thursday.
East shores will see elevated choppy surf thanks to the trade winds.
For mariners, a small craft advisory for all Hawaiian coastal waters except waters south of Oahu.
