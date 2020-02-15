Father of missing Big Island woman says search teams have found her phone, a shoe

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - New information is emerging on the search for a missing woman on the Big Island.
Megan Funderburk’s father says just prior to the 24-year-old’s disappearance last Sunday, she got into an argument with her boyfriend.
He says the boyfriend picked Funderburk up at her Hilo home before driving to Wainaku Scenic Point. That’s where she got out of the car and was last seen.
Search teams have since found Funderburk’s phone, a shoe and a shirt.
“It looks like she possibly was abducted and if she got away she would probably go to the woods," said her father, David Funderburk.
