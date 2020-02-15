Ambulance headed to emergency in Kailua involved in crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An ambulance with lights on and sirens blaring was involved in a crash on its way to an emergency in Kailua on Friday.
The incident happened about 11:40 a.m., and sent a man to the hospital in stable condition.
An Emergency Services Department spokeswoman said the ambulance had two people onboard when it was involved in a crash at the intersection of Keolu Drive and Kalanianaole Highway.
Officials did not say how the crash happened, but the spokeswoman said:
“It is fortunate there were no serious injuries. We do want to remind the public to safely pull over to the side of the road when you see or hear an ambulance approaching with lights and sirens.”
The paramedic and EMT in the ambulance were not injured, but the driver of the other vehicle went to a hospital in stable condition.
Meanwhile, the ambulance involved in the crash is out of commission for repairs and will be replaced with a reserve. Its stationed in Waimanalo.
