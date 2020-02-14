Wallenda brings death-defying highwire act to skies above Ala Moana

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The circus is coming to Hawaii, and to get fans psyched up, one of the star performers will attempt a death-defying act on President's Day.
Blake Wallenda, a member of the famous “Flying Wallenda” family, will attempt a sky walk at the Ala Moana Hotel at 11 a.m. on Monday.
The high wire, which is about as wide as a nickel, will be secured 14 stories up.
The 31-year-old daredevil says it's a stunt you won't want to miss.
"You'll be amazed," said Wallenda. "I'm happy to be bringing the first skywalk to Hawaii."
Wallenda is a 7th generation high wire walker, and the Florida-native says his family has been performing in circuses since the 1760s.
Wallenda says the Hawaii sky walk is going to be his most daring act to date.
"The height of the walk is somewhere around 150 feet, and somewhere around 200 feet long. I'll be dealing with winds throughout the walk because the buildings around me create a funnel, as well as screaming fans," he said.
Wallenda scouted the location for the first time Thursday afternoon with the hotel’s engineers, and says he always sets the high wire up himself. “I’m going to be putting up all the connection points, the anchoring, and the tensions personally, so I trust everything I’m that I’m going to be walking on that day,” he said.
If walking on a highwire with a 50-pound balance pole wasn’t hard enough, the circus’ promoter, Tuffy Nicholas, says you can also expect a few tricks from the acrobat. “The hardest trick, I would guess, has got to be the head stand,” said Nicholas. “I’ve grown up in the cirus, I’ve seen the best high wire walkers in the world, the talent (Wallenda) has surpasses the rest of them.”
While several of Wallenda’s family members have died performing on the wire, he says he refuses to use any safety gear because it creates a false sense of security.
He says he's confident in his abilities, and is excited to be sharing his gift with the Aloha State. "I'm risking my life out there, but this is my culture, this is my life, my family has been doing this for over 200 years," said Wallenda.
There will be a viewing area for the public, and it's free to attend.
If you can’t make it out to see the stunt in person on Monday, Hawaii News Now will be livestreaming the event on all HNN digital platforms starting around 10:45 a.m.
