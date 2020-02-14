Rescuers scouring waters off Hawaii Island for 2 missing fishermen

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews are searching for two fishermen who are believed to have been swept off the southern coast of Hawaii Island.
Authorities said 63-year-old James Oyama and 37-year-old Jay Jara went fishing around 5 p.m. Wednesday at Whittington Beach Park, but they did not return home when expected.
Their vehicle was found in the parking lot of Naalehu Beach Park and their gear was still onshore in the surf zone.
The U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaii Fire Department and Hawaii Police Department are assisting in the search.
Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 842-2600.
