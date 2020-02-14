Massachusetts visitor, 64, dies after fall from cliff at Kauai’s Shipwreck Beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 64-year-old visitor from Massachusetts died Wednesday after falling from a cliff north of Kauai’s Keoneloa Bay, also known as Shipwreck Beach.
Authorities said Karen Smith was hiking when she apparently slipped and fell into the water.
A firefighter on vacation from Canada swam out to the victim and found her unresponsive.
Kauai firefighters and lifeguards who responded were able to pull her from the water and bring her to shore, where they began CPR.
The woman sustained serious injuries to her head in the fall. She was taken to Wilcox Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine her exact cause of death.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.