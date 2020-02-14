Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — The Coast Guard says it has scrapped plans to move a fishing vessel that ran aground after inspectors discovered flooding in the boat. West Hawaii Today reported the 63-foot ship named Midway Island was grounded Feb. 3 north of Hilo. The Coast Guard says the environmental impact of the grounding has been minimal and that there is no evidence of pollution discharge caused by water in the ship. Contractors found water in the fish hold and the engine room while preparing the ship to be moved. The Coast Guard says it will continue to monitor the vessel until a new plan is approved.