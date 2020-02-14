State: Japanese visitor recently in Hawaii confirmed to have coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visitor who exhibited “cold-like symptoms” while in the islands earlier this month was diagnosed with coronavirus after returning to Japan, officials confirmed.
In a news conference Friday, state health officials said:
- The adult male traveler did not have any symptoms while visiting Maui from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3.
- But he did began to exhibit “cold-like symptoms” while on Oahu from Feb. 3 to Feb. 7.
- While on Oahu, he stayed at the Grand Waikikian by Hilton. The state is still seeking more details on his exact itinerary, including which flights he was on.
- He was diagnosed with the virus when he returned to Japan. State Health Director Bruce Anderson said it’s likely he was exposed before he left for Hawaii or while traveling here.
The governor and state Health Department sought to reassure the public about the risk and stressed that the state’s health care facilities are equipped to handle additional cases if they arise.
They also said Hawaii residents can take precautions now to reduce their chances of contracting the coronavirus ― and the seasonal flu.
[Read more: Coronavirus test kits sent to Hawaii are flawed]
Those precautions include washing your hands and staying home when you’re sick.
Gov. David Ige said the scenario involving a visitor falling ill “is exactly what we’ve been preparing for.”
Health Director Bruce Anderson said the Japanese visitor traveled to the islands with his wife.
State officials said they’re working to track down who else might have had close contact with the man ― and determine whether any are showing signs of illness.
They don’t believe that people who had casual contact with him or with things that he came in contact with, including items in his hotel room, would be at high risk of contracting the disease.
Dr. Sarah Park, state epidemiologist, added the patient was wearing a mask while traveling.
She said that news ― and the fact that he didn’t have a fever ― is good news because it means the likelihood that the visitor passed the coronavirus onto others is lower.
The Mainichi newspaper reports the man is in his 60s, and had not recently traveled to China.
And NHK in Japan said the man was diagnosed on Feb. 8 with a 102-degree fever.
So far, there have no patients diagnosed with coronavirus in Hawaii.
One Hawaii resident who returned from Hubei province in China remains in quarantine at Pearl Harbor while dozens of others who have recently traveled elsewhere in mainland China are being monitored by the state Health Department. None of those people have exhibited symptoms of the disease.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.