Forecast: Breezy trade winds heading into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade wind weather conditions are expected over the next several days as high pressure builds to the northeast of the islands. Breezy trade winds are expected through the weekend, with even stronger winds possible near the middle of next week. A few passing showers will fall on windward and mauka areas, with leeward areas remaining relatively dry for the next several days. An upper trough may dig down toward the islands next week, resulting in greater trade wind shower activity.
Locally windy conditions are continuing for interior areas of the Big Island, and a wind advisory will remain posted through 6 a.m. Friday. The winds also are keeping a small craft advisory up for most windward coastal waters.
A high surf advisory will remain posted overnight for east-facing shores. Surf heights should drop below advisory levels Friday, but there’s a chance the advisory may be extended. A larger northwest swell could bring surf near advisory heights as it peaks Sunday. Surf along south shores will remain small through the next week, with just a few background swells possible this weekend and early next week.
