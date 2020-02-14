Forecast: Breezy trade winds heading into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade wind weather conditions are expected over the next several days as high pressure builds to the northeast of the islands. Breezy trade winds are expected through the weekend, with even stronger winds possible near the middle of next week. A few passing showers will fall on windward and mauka areas, with leeward areas remaining relatively dry for the next several days. An upper trough may dig down toward the islands next week, resulting in greater trade wind shower activity.