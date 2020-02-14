Coronavirus test kits sent to Hawaii are flawed

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The coronavirus test kits that were sent to Hawaii are flawed, officials said.
"We should have been able to test as of tomorrow. That was our goal," said Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Josh Green.
Green said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first sent Hawaii’s test kits to the wrong state. He said when they finally arrived, they were damaged. They were sent again, but he said they didn’t work.
“Now that delays us again a week. So, we’re trying to get the D.C. folks to accelerate this. I think that they’re rushing and that’s the problem. When you rush stuff, more mistakes happen,” Green said.
There are still no confirmed cases in Hawaii.
A 70-year-old Oahu man tested positive for the virus and was removed from the Diamond Princess three days ago.
Green spoke with him and said he is recovering well.
The other patient is a 72-year-old woman.
Relatives said she had a fever of about 101 degrees for several days. By the time health officials confirmed her infection, she had difficulty breathing.
At least four other passengers are from Hawaii, including the Pagans of Ewa Beach who were given special masks to wear whenever they leave their rooms.
“Even when we go out on the balcony, it’s recommended we wear it,” said Eric.
“It's been a challenge but we're hanging,” Debra said.
The quarantine is scheduled for five more days.
Irene Tokuda of Kaneohe is anxious to get off the vessel.
“Taking it day by day trying to keep our spirits high," she said.
