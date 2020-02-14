Breezy trade winds taking over through next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The high pressure fan will be building in northeast of the area. This will result in a return to a typical trade wind weather pattern across the area. Breezy trade winds are expected through the weekend and on into the middle of next week. Clouds and a few passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas with most leeward locations remaining dry. Locally windy conditions are occurring over some interior sections of the Big Island especially across the Saddle Road area. Thus a Wind Advisory remains posted for those areas.