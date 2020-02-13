Wanted Wednesday: Man wanted for allegedly stealing, using woman’s credit card

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man wanted for fraudulent use of a credit card is featured in this week’s Wanted Wednesday.
CrimeStoppers Honolulu says 33-year-old Michael Aguero is wanted on an $11,000 arrest warrant for fraud, along with third-degree theft, and possessing confidential personal information.
Authorities say in September last year, he stole the purse of a woman who was eating at Shirokiya. Shortly after, Aguero used the woman’s credit card to make fraudulent purchases.
Police were able to identify him as a suspect, and are now seeking tips from the community on his location.
He stands 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He’s known to frequent the Waipahu area. He has three prior convictions.
To submit a tip, call 955-8300 or go to the CrimeStoppers Honolulu website.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.