Tua latest health update “As positive as possible” ahead of NFL Draft

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After months of uncertainty one thing is now for certain -- Tua Tagovailoa is completely healed.
ESPNs Ian Rapoport of NFL Media tweeted out that the three-month CT scan for Tagovailoa “was as positive as possible.” Rappoport also noted that the fracture has fully healed, an that the hip and range of motion is good, and finished by saying “the expectation is for a very good medical exam at the Combine” if Tagovailoa’s recovery continues to progress the way it has so far.
“It’ll likely be another month before he’s cleared for football activities,” the report also stated of Tagovailoa’s hip, which he dislocated and suffered a posterior wall fracture in mid-November.
With the positive diagnosis -- the former Ewa Beach native is expected to be a top 10 NFL draft pick.
The NFL Draft will take place in Las, Vegas from April 23-25.
