Topgolf could still be coming to Oahu, but it’ll take a few years

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is moving forward with a $50 million redevelopment of the Ala Wai Driving Range — and it includes the construction of a popular attraction.
The plans call for Texas-based company Topgolf to pay for all of it, and then pay the city $1 million in annual rent for 20 years.
The Ala Wai would keep its grass driving range, but Topgolf would plan to build and operate a four story complex complete with 100 hitting bays, virtual holes, and new food options.
The revenue would held subsidize the city’s other five municipal courses.
“It’s not only about shoring up the revenues for our golf division, which operates in the deficit on an annual basis, but it’s an investment in the game,” Enterprise Services Director Guy Kaulukukui said.
“There’s going to be no development with this at all. This is still going to be an 18-hole golf course. And frankly, it will be a better golf course cuz it’ll be upgraded,” Project adviser Mark Rolfing said.
The renovation would create about 650 jobs. If the project is approved by the city council and the state Land Board, it could be ready by 2024.
A community meeting on the issue is scheduled for Thursday night at the Ala Wai Club House beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.