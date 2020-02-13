This ‘Tell me a Story’ podcast will change your perception of what a classroom is

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For nearly three decades, Hawaii News Now’s Jim Mendoza has been telling people’s stories.
Over the years, he has interviewed celebrities, athletes, politicians and every day folks.
Hawaii News Now is excited to share some of those stories with podcast listeners in a new series called “Tell Me a Story with Jim Mendoza.”
Each “Tell Me a Story” podcast will have a different theme. In the fifth episode, Mendoza focuses on “the classroom.”
In the fifth episode Jim shares one teacher’s incredible and inspiring lesson plan that has received the attention of the Grammy awards.
He also explores how the stage can be transformed into a classroom.
And Mendoza visits Hawaii’s first “Men’s Shed” that helps seniors fight loneliness.
