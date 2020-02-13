Search underway for 2 anglers believed to have been swept out to sea off Big Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Coast Guard, firefighters and police are searching for two anglers who are believed to have been swept into waters off the Big Island on Wednesday night.
The two people missing are: James Oyama, 63, and Jay Jara Oyama, 37.
Authorities said the two went fishing Wednesday about 5 p.m. at Whittington Beach Park in Naalehu.
They were expected to return by midnight. When they didn’t, family members called police.
First responders found their vehicle at the beach park and their gear onshore in the breaking surf zone.
Authorities said the two were wearing street clothes.
The Coast Guard is searching for the two by air, while police and firefighters are searching the shoreline.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Coast Guard at 842-2600.
