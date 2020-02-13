Argument in Makiki leads to gunfire; 1 suspect in custody

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gunfire erupted in Makiki on Thursday morning during an altercation between two groups of people, authorities said.
Authorities said a child was injured by broken glass in the melee.
The child, who was apparently in a nearby car when the shooting started, was taken to the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children.
There were no other reports of injuries.
The incident happened about 11 a.m. near the corner of Pensacola and Young streets in Makiki.
Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots.
One suspect is in custody, but other suspects are apparently being sought.
A large police presence has responded to the area, and an area school is on lockdown.
The entrance to Young Street from Piikoi Street has been shut down as police investigate. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
