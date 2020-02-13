Macfarlane signs multi-fight extension with Bellator

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Monday Bellator MMA one of the largest professional Mixed Martial Arts promotions in the world announced a new “multi-fight, multi-year extensions” for the contracts of welterweight champ Douglas Lima and flyweight women’s world champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.
Macfarlane said her new deal extends for 10 fights and five years.
“Very grateful for being able to remain with Bellator,” said the Bellator champ, who’s currently in Hawaii for the latest offering of her “Iliminator” scholarship program. “They believed in me from the beginning and have been so good to me. This is my home!”
Macfarlane, is currently undefeated in her professional career at 11-0.
Most recently Macfarlane returned to the islands for her fourth title defense, at Bellator 236 which resulted in a unanimous decision victory over Kate Jackson at the Blaisdell Arena.
Currently the undefeated world champion hasn’t booked her next opponent although longtime training partner Liz Carmouche has emerged as a possible candidate following her release from the UFC last year.
