Hawaii woman on quarantined cruise ship off Japan confirmed to have coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii resident who was on board a quarantined cruise ship off Japan has contracted the coronavirus, her family says.
The 72-year-old woman — who is one of six passengers on the ship believed to be from Hawaii — is now being hospitalized in Japan. She was also diagnosed with pneumonia at the hospital, according to family members.
Her family did not want to be identified, but the woman’s son told Hawaii News Now he was on his way to Japan but was unsure if he would be able to see his mother or 84-year-old father who is still on the cruise ship. So far, his father has shown no symptoms of the virus.
The Honolulu couple was on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship that arrived in Yokohama on Feb. 3, with passengers scheduled to disembark the next day. But after Japanese health officials learned a man who got off the ship in Hong Kong had tested positive for the coronavirus, they issued a mandatory for all 3,700 people on board.
Since then, 218 cruise passengers and crew members are confirmed to have contracted the virus, including the 72-year-old woman from Hawaii.
Family members told HNN that their father, who has been in daily contact with them via Facebook, said their mother was running a fever of around 101 degrees for several days but initially showed no other symptoms of the coronavirus.
They say their father had to demand that ship authorities test her for the deadly virus, and by the time they were finally able to confirm she had contracted it, she was already starting to show signs of respiratory illness, including difficulty breathing.
They say they don’t quite understand how their 84-year-old father has not gotten ill given the extremely tight living quarters of the cruise ship cabin. However, they expressed enormous gratitude for U.S. Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz, who have helped them get information.
Updates from the hospital have been extremely limited.
This story will be updated.
