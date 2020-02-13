Former President Barack Obama’s childhood home in Manoa is up for sale

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Manoa home where former President Barack Obama grew up is up for sale!
Obama lived in the University Avenue home from 1964 to 1967 — starting when he was just 3 years old.
His mom was going to school at the University of Hawaii at Manoa during that time.
It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
The last time the home was on the market was in 2006 and sold for $1.3 million.
After a few renovations, it’s now listed at $2.2 million.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.