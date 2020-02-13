Forecast: Trade wind weather returns, scattered showers persist

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A departing storm system and a building high northeast of the state, will bring a gradual return of trade wind weather to the islands over the next couple days. A somewhat unstable airmass will keep a bit more showery weather in place over windward areas through Friday, with a few showers reaching leeward areas at times. Drier conditions and moderate to breezy trade winds will develop by the weekend and continue through the middle of next week. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas along with the stray leeward spillover.
The current mid-period north swell and long-period northwest swell will continue to steadily decline, with only small northwest swells Thursday and Friday. A larger northwest swell is forecast over the weekend, bringing near-advisory level surf to some north and west facing shores as it peaks Sunday. This swell will gradually decline through the first half of next week.
Surf along exposed east facing shores will receive a notable boost into the weekend, as trade winds return over and upstream of the islands. Advisory level surf is expected tonight through Thursday night along east facing shores, so a High Surf Advisory remains in effect for most east facing shores.
