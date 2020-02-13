Forecast: Trade wind weather returns, scattered showers persist

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A departing storm system and a building high northeast of the state, will bring a gradual return of trade wind weather to the islands over the next couple days. A somewhat unstable airmass will keep a bit more showery weather in place over windward areas through Friday, with a few showers reaching leeward areas at times. Drier conditions and moderate to breezy trade winds will develop by the weekend and continue through the middle of next week. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas along with the stray leeward spillover.